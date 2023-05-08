News & Insights

Markets
CTLT

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

May 08, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 25.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 1.55% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.34% year-to-date, and Organon & Co, is down 21.82% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and OGN make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.44% on a year-to-date basis. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.25% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 2.91% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.1%
Energy -0.0%
Financial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Materials -0.5%
Industrial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Utilities -0.7%
Healthcare -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components
 Institutional Holders of EMTY
 KFN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT
OGN
XLV
TSN
RL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.