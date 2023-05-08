Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 25.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 1.55% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.34% year-to-date, and Organon & Co, is down 21.82% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and OGN make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.44% on a year-to-date basis. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.25% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 2.91% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.1% Energy -0.0% Financial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Materials -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Utilities -0.7% Healthcare -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.