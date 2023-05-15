In trading on Monday, food shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tattooed Chef, off about 39.4% and shares of Whole Earth Brands off about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by TH International, trading lower by about 10.9% and Sprouts Farmers Market, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Food, Grocery & Drug Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.