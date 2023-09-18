Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 58.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 2.37% year-to-date. American International Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.27% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 31.89% year-to-date. Combined, AIG and KEY make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 23.97% on a year-to-date basis. Target Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.26% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 17.93% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and PARA make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Energy +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.