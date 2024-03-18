News & Insights

Markets
AIG

Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Industrial

March 18, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.66% year-to-date. American International Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.93% year-to-date, and Assurant Inc is up 6.90% year-to-date. Combined, AIG and AIZ make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 7.19% on a year-to-date basis. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.04% year-to-date, and Boeing Co., is down 30.86% year-to-date. Combined, EXPD and BA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.8%
Services+0.8%
Materials+0.8%
Utilities+0.7%
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Healthcare+0.5%
Industrial+0.4%
Energy+0.4%
Financial+0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
 ACTC Options Chain
 WEST Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG
AIZ
XLF
EXPD
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.