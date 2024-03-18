Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.66% year-to-date. American International Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.93% year-to-date, and Assurant Inc is up 6.90% year-to-date. Combined, AIG and AIZ make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 7.19% on a year-to-date basis. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.04% year-to-date, and Boeing Co., is down 30.86% year-to-date. Combined, EXPD and BA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Financial +0.2%

