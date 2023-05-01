Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

News & Insights

May 01, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 43.3% and 5.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 2.83% year-to-date. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 96.89% year-to-date, and PNC Financial Services Group, is down 21.10% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and PNC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 0.57% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.69% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 7.83% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and EQT make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.7%
Financial -0.9%

