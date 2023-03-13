Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.0% loss. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 60.4% and 60.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.9% on the day, and down 6.86% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 52.92% year-to-date, and First Republic Bank, is down 72.90% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and FRC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 3.29% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 3.17% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 3.94% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and SLB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.4% Healthcare +1.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Energy -1.5% Financial -4.0%

