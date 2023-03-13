Markets
SIVB

Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

March 13, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.0% loss. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 60.4% and 60.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.9% on the day, and down 6.86% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 52.92% year-to-date, and First Republic Bank, is down 72.90% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and FRC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 3.29% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 3.17% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 3.94% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and SLB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +2.4%
Healthcare +1.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.5%
Energy -1.5%
Financial -4.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 TMDI YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of AEH
 SVFC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
FRC
XLF
PSX
SLB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.