Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.0% loss. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 60.4% and 60.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.9% on the day, and down 6.86% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 52.92% year-to-date, and First Republic Bank, is down 72.90% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and FRC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 3.29% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 3.17% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 3.94% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and SLB make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+2.4%
|Healthcare
|+1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-1.5%
|Financial
|-4.0%
Also see: TMDI YTD Return
Institutional Holders of AEH
SVFC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.