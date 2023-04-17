Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

April 17, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 2.83% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.71% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 7.16% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and VLO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 1.97% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.55% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp, is down 8.37% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CEG make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.5%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Services -0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -0.5%
Energy -1.5%

