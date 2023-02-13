Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

February 13, 2023 — 03:59 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.4% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 6.79% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.80% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 1.10% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 3.22% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.16% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 5.64% year-to-date. Combined, D and CEG make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.5%
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Consumer Products +1.1%
Financial +1.0%
Healthcare +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Utilities +0.7%
Energy -0.0%

