Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.24% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 4.91% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MRO make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 40.26% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 75.71% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is up 28.30% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.6%
