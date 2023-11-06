News & Insights

Markets
EQT

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

November 06, 2023 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.24% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 4.91% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MRO make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 40.26% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 75.71% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is up 28.30% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Industrial -0.9%
Materials -1.0%
Financial -1.1%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Energy -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 The Ten Best ETF Performers
 XGN YTD Return
 TSRI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
MRO
XLE
SEDG
TTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.