Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 9.41% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.51% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.11% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 41.22% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.59% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 42.51% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-1.2%
Also see: ORPH market cap history
UBOH Videos
SSTI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.