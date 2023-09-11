News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

September 11, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 9.41% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.51% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.11% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 41.22% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.59% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 42.51% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.9%
Services +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Energy -1.2%

