News & Insights

Markets
APA

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

April 08, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 17.82% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.92% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 27.78% year-to-date. Combined, APA and PSX make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Medtronic PLC, meanwhile, is up 1.83% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc is up 16.63% year-to-date. Combined, MDT and MRK make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+1.2%
Utilities+0.9%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Materials+0.6%
Industrial+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Services+0.3%
Healthcare+0.2%
Energy0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of ACTG
 SLG Dividend Growth Rate
 Verde Clean Fuels Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
PSX
XLE
MDT
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.