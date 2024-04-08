Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 17.82% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.92% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 27.78% year-to-date. Combined, APA and PSX make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Medtronic PLC, meanwhile, is up 1.83% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc is up 16.63% year-to-date. Combined, MDT and MRK make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Energy 0.0%

