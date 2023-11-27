Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 2.26% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.71% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 27.59% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and EQT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 2.76% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 52.59% year-to-date, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is up 27.55% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and GEHC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services -0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -1.0%

