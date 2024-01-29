Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 0.31% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is down 12.68% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 2.14% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and HAL make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.36% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.31% year-to-date, and Nasdaq OMX Group, is down 0.81% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and NDAQ make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.9%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.