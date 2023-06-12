News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

June 12, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 3.95% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 2.12% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and PSX make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.9% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.28% on a year-to-date basis. Nasdaq OMX Group, meanwhile, is down 16.29% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 40.40% year-to-date. Combined, NDAQ and KEY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.6%
Services +0.8%
Healthcare +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -1.0%
Energy -1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

