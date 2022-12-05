Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.3% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 62.18% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 72.15% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 62.44% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and HAL make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.7% and 8.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and down 9.34% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 21.94% year-to-date, and Signature Bank, is down 60.77% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and SBNY make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.9% Industrial -1.7% Services -1.8% Healthcare -1.8% Consumer Products -1.9% Materials -2.0% Technology & Communications -2.3% Financial -2.7% Energy -3.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.