In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 2U, down about 11.4% and shares of Gaotu Techedu off about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Altisource Asset Management, trading lower by about 19.7% and Opendoor Technologies, trading lower by about 7.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Real Estate Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.