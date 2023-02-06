Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Real Estate Stocks

February 06, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 2U, down about 11.4% and shares of Gaotu Techedu off about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Altisource Asset Management, trading lower by about 19.7% and Opendoor Technologies, trading lower by about 7.1%.

