News & Insights

Markets
STRA

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Railroads

April 29, 2024 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Strategic Education, down about 3.5% and shares of Chegg down about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are railroads shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Greenbrier Companies, trading lower by about 1.3% and Union Pacific, trading lower by about 0.5%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, RailroadsVIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Railroads

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STRA
CHGG
GBX
UNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.