Markets
UTI

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

December 12, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Appharvest, trading lower by about 9.6% and Origin Agritech, trading lower by about 5.6%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTI
AACG
APPH
SEED

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.