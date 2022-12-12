In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Appharvest, trading lower by about 9.6% and Origin Agritech, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.