In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Canopy Growth, off about 15.2% and shares of Cara Therapeutics off about 14.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Novo Integrated Sciences, trading lower by about 11.4% and Docgo, trading lower by about 10.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Diagnostics

