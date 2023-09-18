News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Diagnostics

September 18, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Canopy Growth, off about 15.2% and shares of Cara Therapeutics off about 14.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Novo Integrated Sciences, trading lower by about 11.4% and Docgo, trading lower by about 10.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

