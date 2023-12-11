News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

December 11, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Biomea Fusion, off about 32.7% and shares of Veru down about 27.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Cogent Biosciences, trading lower by about 52.2% and Keros Therapeutics, trading lower by about 15.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

BMEA
VERU
COGT
KROS

