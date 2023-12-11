In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Biomea Fusion, off about 32.7% and shares of Veru down about 27.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Cogent Biosciences, trading lower by about 52.2% and Keros Therapeutics, trading lower by about 15.4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

