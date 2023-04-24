In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, off about 22.3% and shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals down about 18.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are application software shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Presto Automation, trading lower by about 26.4% and C3.AI, trading lower by about 12.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Application Software Stocks

