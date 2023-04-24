News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Application Software Stocks

April 24, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, off about 22.3% and shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals down about 18.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are application software shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Presto Automation, trading lower by about 26.4% and C3.AI, trading lower by about 12.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
