In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, down about 3.6% and shares of Lockheed Martin down about 1.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Vector Group, trading lower by about 1.8% and Universal, trading lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Defense, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

