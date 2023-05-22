News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

May 22, 2023 — 02:40 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 0.04% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 5.92% year-to-date, and Procter & Gamble Company, is down 0.37% year-to-date. PG makes up approximately 15.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 14.63% on a year-to-date basis. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.42% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 12.04% year-to-date. Combined, ORLY and PARA make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.0%
Financial +0.7%
Healthcare +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Utilities +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Materials +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.5%

