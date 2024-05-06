Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 4.35% year-to-date. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.90% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 10.48% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.87% on a year-to-date basis. Amgen Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.70% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc is up 22.03% year-to-date. Combined, AMGN and MRNA make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Services +0.6% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2%

