Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 8.53% year-to-date. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 40.74% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc, is down 23.48% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.50% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.71% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 0.93% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and XRAY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.6% Industrial +1.2% Utilities +1.0% Materials +0.9% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0%

