In trading on Monday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vuzix, down about 20.2% and shares of Immersion down about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Iheartmedia, trading lower by about 9.2% and Altice USA, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Television & Radio Stocks

