Monday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, General Contractors & Builders

July 31, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

July 31, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Silicom, off about 24.7% and shares of TransAct Technologies off about 2.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Beazer Homes USA, trading lower by about 5.9% and Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 3.1%.

