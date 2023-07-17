News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Communicationss Services, Manufacturing Stocks

July 17, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, communicationss services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, down about 17.5% and shares of Frontier Communications Parent down about 15.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are manufacturing shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Knightscope, trading lower by about 28.5% and Commscope Holding, trading lower by about 4.7%.

