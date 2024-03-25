In trading on Monday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hempacco, off about 11.6% and shares of Turning Point Brands down about 0.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Chegg, trading lower by about 3.5% and Afya, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Education & Training Services

