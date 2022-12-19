Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Entertainment Stocks

December 19, 2022 — 12:37 pm EST

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, down about 19.5% and shares of Altimmune down about 17.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Genius Sports Limited, trading lower by about 8.8% and AMC Entertainment Holdings, trading lower by about 8.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

