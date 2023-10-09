In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, down about 11.4% and shares of Vigil Neuroscience down about 9.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Foghorn Therapeutics, trading lower by about 14.2% and Intercure, trading lower by about 10.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

