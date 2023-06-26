News & Insights

AVTX

Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

June 26, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avalo Therapeutics, down about 85.3% and shares of BioVie off about 19.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by FibroGen, trading lower by about 82.4% and Entrada Therapeutics, trading lower by about 16.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

