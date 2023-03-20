Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Diagnostics

March 20, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV), off about 20.5% and shares of Sophia Genetics off about 15.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by CareMax , trading lower by about 18.3% and ATI Physical Therapy, trading lower by about 9.3%.

