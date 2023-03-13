In trading on Monday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of First Republic Bank off about 64.6% and shares on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by American Equity Investment Life Holding, trading lower by about 10.4% and Lincoln National, trading lower by about 8.3%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

