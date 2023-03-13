Markets
FRC

Monday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

March 13, 2023 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of First Republic Bank off about 64.6% and shares on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by American Equity Investment Life Holding, trading lower by about 10.4% and Lincoln National, trading lower by about 8.3%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Life & Health Insurance Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC
AEL
LNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.