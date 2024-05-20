In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, down about 12.7% and shares of Advance Auto Parts off about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by PBF Energy, trading lower by about 3.5% and Alto Ingredients, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.