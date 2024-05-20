News & Insights

Markets
CTNT

Monday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

May 20, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, down about 12.7% and shares of Advance Auto Parts off about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by PBF Energy, trading lower by about 3.5% and Alto Ingredients, trading lower by about 2.6%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing StocksVIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTNT
AAP
PBF
ALTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.