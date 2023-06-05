News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services

June 05, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Zumiez, off about 11.7% and shares of Victorias Secret down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 9.1% and Strategic Education, trading lower by about 3.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

