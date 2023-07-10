News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Electric Utilities

July 10, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Village Farms International, off about 3.3% and shares of Cresud SA Comercial Industrial Financiera Y Agropecuaria off about 2.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Avista, trading lower by about 2% and Spruce Power Holding, trading lower by about 1.8%.

