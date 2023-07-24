In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of AppHarvest, down about 70.8% and shares of Limoneira down about 0.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 39.7% and Vector Group, trading lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

