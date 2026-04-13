In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of California Water Service Group, down about 3.9% and shares of Middlesex Water down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Saia, trading lower by about 2.5% and Werner Enterprises, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Trucking Stocks

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