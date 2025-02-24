News & Insights

Markets
CEG

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

February 24, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 5.40% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.44% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 4.61% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 11.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.62% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.67% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp, is down 17.07% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and WDC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+1.0%
Financial+0.8%
Services+0.7%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Industrial+0.2%
Materials+0.1%
Energy+0.1%
Utilities-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 Funds Holding NVCN
 AT and T RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ken Fisher Stock Picks-> Funds Holding NVCN-> AT and T RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
VST
XLU
PLTR
WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.