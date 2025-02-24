Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 5.40% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.44% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 4.61% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 11.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.62% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.67% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp, is down 17.07% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and WDC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.8% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.2% Materials +0.1% Energy +0.1% Utilities -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2%

