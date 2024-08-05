Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 16.11% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 11.82% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 17.00% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 1.13% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 57.20% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 26.37% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -1.7% Industrial -1.8% Healthcare -2.1% Materials -2.1% Financial -2.2% Technology & Communications -2.2% Energy -2.2% Services -2.3% Utilities -2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding NSAM

 EBR Options Chain

 ETFs Holding LGIH



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.