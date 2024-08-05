News & Insights

Markets
AES

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

August 05, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 16.11% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 11.82% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 17.00% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 1.13% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 57.20% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 26.37% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products-1.7%
Industrial-1.8%
Healthcare-2.1%
Materials-2.1%
Financial-2.2%
Technology & Communications-2.2%
Energy-2.2%
Services-2.3%
Utilities-2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding NSAM
 EBR Options Chain
 ETFs Holding LGIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AES
ETR
XLU
WBA
BBWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.