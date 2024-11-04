News & Insights

Markets
CEG

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

November 04, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.6% and 6.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 24.32% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 98.35% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 36.50% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PEG make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.87% on a year-to-date basis. Zoetis Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.84% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 14.63% year-to-date. Combined, ZTS and CAH make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.6%
Materials+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Services+0.4%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Industrial+0.3%
Healthcare-0.1%
Financial-0.1%
Utilities-0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Yield
 HCAT Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BCAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
PEG
XLU
ZTS
CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.