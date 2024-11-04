Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.6% and 6.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 24.32% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 98.35% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 36.50% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PEG make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.87% on a year-to-date basis. Zoetis Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.84% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 14.63% year-to-date. Combined, ZTS and CAH make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
