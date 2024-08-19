Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 19.80% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.56% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 33.67% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PEG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.0% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.50% on a year-to-date basis. Labcorp Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.27% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 4.09% year-to-date. Combined, LH and MOH make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.8% Materials +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.5%

