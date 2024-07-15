Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.3% and 6.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 12.06% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.22% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 1.03% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CNP make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.14% on a year-to-date basis. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.09% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 31.05% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and DVA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.7%
|Financial
|+1.2%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Utilities
|-1.8%
