Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 10.64% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 116.58% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 0.14% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AES make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.22% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.82% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 3.44% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and PFE make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+1.1%
|Services
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
