Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.2% and 5.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 7.98% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 36.12% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 26.46% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and PCG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Aon plc (Symbol: AON) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.22% on a year-to-date basis. Aon plc, meanwhile, is down 1.07% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 12.36% year-to-date. Combined, AON and AJG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+1.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
