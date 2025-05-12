Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.25% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.20% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 2.53% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and LNT make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.9%. Among large Financial stocks, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 5.28% on a year-to-date basis. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 15.79% year-to-date, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc, is down 3.31% year-to-date. Combined, CME and MKTX make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.9% Industrial +3.5% Materials +3.5% Healthcare +2.9% Services +2.8% Energy +2.7% Consumer Products +2.0% Financial +1.9% Utilities -0.3%

