Markets
AWK

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

May 12, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.25% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.20% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 2.53% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and LNT make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.9%. Among large Financial stocks, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 5.28% on a year-to-date basis. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 15.79% year-to-date, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc, is down 3.31% year-to-date. Combined, CME and MKTX make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+3.9%
Industrial+3.5%
Materials+3.5%
Healthcare+2.9%
Services+2.8%
Energy+2.7%
Consumer Products+2.0%
Financial+1.9%
Utilities-0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 PBA market cap history
 OIA Videos
 GTYH Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PBA market cap history-> OIA Videos-> GTYH Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AWK
LNT
XLU
CME
MKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.