Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 28.48% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 241.39% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 4.40% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AWK make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.6% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 21.32% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 44.51% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 31.30% year-to-date. Combined, ACGL and ALL make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.5% Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Healthcare -1.0% Financial -1.4% Utilities -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 CULP YTD Return

 Funds Holding SPYT

 MIDD YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.