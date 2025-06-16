Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 7.76% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.48% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 4.01% year-to-date. Combined, ED and NEE make up approximately 15.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.12% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.92% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 9.20% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.7%
|Services
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
