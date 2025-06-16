Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

June 16, 2025 — 02:51 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 7.76% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.48% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 4.01% year-to-date. Combined, ED and NEE make up approximately 15.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.12% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.92% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 9.20% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.7%
Services+1.4%
Industrial+1.2%
Materials+1.0%
Financial+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Healthcare+0.2%
Energy-0.5%
Utilities-0.7%

