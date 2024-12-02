Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 31.22% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.00% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 11.54% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and EXC make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 15.14% on a year-to-date basis. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 128.12% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 67.51% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and WMB make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.3%
|Utilities
|-1.5%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
ETON market cap history
BEAM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.