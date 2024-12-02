Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 31.22% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.00% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 11.54% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and EXC make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 15.14% on a year-to-date basis. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 128.12% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 67.51% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and WMB make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.9% Energy -1.3% Utilities -1.5%

